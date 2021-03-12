Friday, March 12, 2021  | 27 Rajab, 1442
Solskjaer ‘disappointed’ after Milan’s late equaliser against United

First-leg of round-of-16 clash ended in 1-1 stalemate

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Milan/ Twitter

Manchester United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that a late equaliser from Simon Kjaer has made things ‘difficult’ for his team ahead of the second-leg next week in the round-of-16 of the Europa League.

Kjaer netted with a bullet header in the final seconds of stoppage time at Old Trafford.

The Milan defender’s late intervention spoiled a memorable moment for Ivorian teenager Diallo.

In only his third appearance for United, Diallo gave a glimpse of the potential that persuaded the Premier League club to pay £18 million to sign him from Italian side Atalanta in January.

Just five minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute, the 18-year-old put United in front with a superb header.

Legends including Paolo Maldini, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Wayne Rooney and Ronaldinho have all featured in previous clashes between United and Milan.

While it is far too soon to place Diallo in that company, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that scoring with his first-ever effort on goal bodes well for the much-hyped youngster’s future with the club.

At 18 years and 243 days, Diallo is the fourth-youngest player to score for United in a major European competition, after Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and George Best.

“Perfect timing, perfect little weight on the flick. Great moment for the kid,” Solskjaer said.

While Diallo’s headline-grabbing act was significant, it wasn’t enough to help United build on the momentum from their 2-0 win at Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

With United 14 points behind City, the Europa League and FA Cup represent their best hopes of winning the first trophy of Solskjaer’s reign.

“You’re always disappointed when you concede a goal in that manner,” Solskjaer said. “One minute before full time is also disappointing but we’ve got to take that on the chin and just travel down there next week and go for it. We know we have to score a goal and win the game now, or score two and draw. It makes it more difficult.”

The second-leg in Italy next Thursday won’t be easy for United on the evidence of a composed and determined performance from injury-hit Milan’s crop of promising youngsters.

“We are working to grow and bring Milan back where we belong,” boss Stefano Pioli said. “It was a great performance and a great result, but we need another perfect performance to qualify against such a strong team.

“I keep repeating to my players that I’m not coaching a normal group. This an extraordinary group, the lads always give their 100 per cent in every game, they are just incredible.”

Tell us what you think:

