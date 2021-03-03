Wednesday, March 3, 2021  | 18 Rajab, 1442
Six of the best for Agar as Australia down Black Caps

New Zealand leads five-match series 2-1

Posted: Mar 3, 2021
Six of the best for Agar as Australia down Black Caps

Ashton Agar took six for 30. Photo: AFP

Spinner Ashton Agar produced the best bowling performance in Australia’s Twenty20 international history as they defeated New Zealand by 64 runs at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday.

Agar’s match-turning six for 30, including three in one over, derailed a New Zealand fightback as Australia avoided a series loss in the third Twenty20 international.

Under-fire skipper Aaron Finch also hit 69, his best T20 international score for more than two years, and Glenn Maxwell smashed 70 from 31 balls as the tourists’ batting line-up finally fired.

The result leaves the five-match series at 2-1 in New Zealand’s favour with two games to go. But the Black Caps lacked the swagger of the opening two matches, with shellshocked all-rounder Jimmy Neesham conceding 28 runs in a single over as Maxwell ran riot.

