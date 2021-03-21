Shadab Khan vows to contribute as ‘bowling all-rounder’ for Pakistan

Star all-rounder Shadab Khan has reiterated that he is focused on producing the good with the ball in hand for Pakistan in the upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The 22-year-old has been out of form with the ball in the recent past in both the 50 and 20-over formats.

Talking to the media in a virtual press conference on Sunday, Shadab emphasised that he is focused on contributing for the team as a bowling all-rounder.

“I think the criticism on my performance is fair,” he said. “I have struggled with injuries in the recent past which is why I couldn’t focus on my bowling the way I used to. But now, as I am completely fit, I am working once again to produce the goods with the ball in hand.

“I know some people have felt that I have started to focus on my batting more but that is not the case. I was focusing on my batting as I was struggling with an injury and couldn’t really contribute with the ball in hand. but now I am fit and I want to contribute as a bowling all-rounder.”

The Men in Green are scheduled to face South Africa in three ODIs and four T20Is after which they will travel to Zimbabwe.