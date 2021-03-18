Seven Pakistan players called for South Africa camp

Seven more Pakistan players will join the training camp for their South Africa tour. The camp is being held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Those who have been called include Amad Butt, Faisal Akram, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Imran, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood. They will join the camp on March 19.

Dahani and Mahmood have already received maiden call-ups for the Zimbabwe Test series. The national team will leave for Zimbabwe on April 12.

The selection committee has summoned Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood to the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

“The decision to invite these nine players, seven to work with the national team and two at the NHPC, is a continuation of our ambition to keep our elite cricketers in rhythm,” Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim said.