Thursday, March 18, 2021  | 3 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Seven Pakistan players called for South Africa camp

They will join the camp on March 19

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Seven Pakistan players called for South Africa camp

Photo: PCB

Seven more Pakistan players will join the training camp for their South Africa tour. The camp is being held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Those who have been called include Amad Butt, Faisal Akram, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Imran, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood. They will join the camp on March 19.

Dahani and Mahmood have already received maiden call-ups for the Zimbabwe Test series. The national team will leave for Zimbabwe on April 12.

The selection committee has summoned Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood to the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

“The decision to invite these nine players, seven to work with the national team and two at the NHPC, is a continuation of our ambition to keep our elite cricketers in rhythm,” Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, cricket, players, South Africa, camp
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Akhtar asks Babar to resign from Pakistan captaincy in protest
Akhtar asks Babar to resign from Pakistan captaincy in protest
Misbah-ul-Haq unhappy with Sharjeel Khan’s selection in Pakistan’s squad: reports
Misbah-ul-Haq unhappy with Sharjeel Khan’s selection in Pakistan’s squad: reports
Dhani, Arshad in Pakistan’s squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Dhani, Arshad in Pakistan’s squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Team selection controversy: Inzamam lashes out at chief selector, PCB
Team selection controversy: Inzamam lashes out at chief selector, PCB
Karachi to host remaining PSL 2021 matches in June
Karachi to host remaining PSL 2021 matches in June
Mohammad Wasim denies rumours of rift with Misbah-ul-Haq, Babar Azam
Mohammad Wasim denies rumours of rift with Misbah-ul-Haq, Babar Azam
Mohammad Wasim reveals reason behind Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz’s exclusion
Mohammad Wasim reveals reason behind Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz’s exclusion
PCB, franchises discuss schedule for remaining PSL 2021 matches: reports
PCB, franchises discuss schedule for remaining PSL 2021 matches: reports
Player selected for South Africa tour tests positive for coronavirus
Player selected for South Africa tour tests positive for coronavirus
Windies appoint new Test captain ahead of Sri Lanka series
Windies appoint new Test captain ahead of Sri Lanka series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.