Saturday, March 6, 2021  | 21 Rajab, 1442
Roger Federer ‘pumped up’ to return to tennis

Swiss star has not played professional tennis since January 2020

Posted: Mar 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Roger Federer 'pumped up' to return to tennis

Photo: AFP

Roger Federer said Friday it had “been a long hard road” but he was “pumped up” to return to tennis next week, having been sidelined for over a year to recover from two knee surgeries.

The 39-year-old hasn’t played a match since a semi-final defeat to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in January 2020.

However, the 20-time Grand Slam title winner will be back in action at the Qatar Open in Doha next week.

“I’d like to thank all the people involved who made this possible,” the Swiss star said in a video message as he prepared to fly to the Gulf. “It’s been a long and hard road, I’m not at the finish line yet but I feel I am in a good place. I’ve been practising very well and feel just really pumped up. I am in a good place and progressing really well.”

Federer, who will slip out of the top five next week, will have extra motivation on his return.

Monday will see Djokovic surpass Federer’s record of 310 weeks in the world number one ranking.

After Doha, Federer could play again in neighbouring Dubai but he will not travel to the United States for the Miami Masters.

Federer has also said he intends to play the European clay court swing this year ahead of Roland Garros which he won in 2009.

MOST READ
Is PCB moving PSL6 Lahore matches to Karachi?
Watch: Kieron Pollard hits six sixes off hat-trick man Dananjaya
PSL 2021 postponed after seven coronavirus cases
Qalandars’ COO reveals why PCB decided to postpone PSL 2021
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
PSL 2021: Three more players test positive for coronavirus
After poor start, Du Plessis opens up on Gladiators chances
Fakhar, Shaheen star as Qalandars down Kings in high-voltage contest
Despite three more Covid-19 cases, PSL 2021 to go ahead
PCB to outsource bio-secure bubble arrangements: reports
 
 
 
 
 
