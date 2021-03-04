Qalandars’ COO reveals why PCB decided to postpone PSL 2021

Lahore Qalandars Chief Operating Officer Sameen Rana has revealed that the decision to postpone the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 was taken because the authorities could not identify how the bio-secure bubble was breached.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s cash-rich T20 league was postponed Thursday after three more players tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Rana said, while talking to Geo News, that the decision to postpone the tournament was taken as the officials could not identify how the bio-secure bubble was breached.

“As we know that once the bubble was breached, we first had four cases and today we had three more,” he said. “The problem with a disease like a coronavirus is that it multiplies overnight. There is a fear that the cases might increase if we continue with the tournament.

“The decision to postpone the event was taken because I don’t think the authorities have been able to identify how the bubble was breached and once you cannot identify it, how can you rectify it?”

Rana went on to express optimism that the remaining matches of the competition will be organised in the near future.

“I know it is disappointing that the tournament is postponed for now,” he said. “But we should look at it positively. It gives us an opportunity to come back with better preparations so we can pull off an event like the PSL. It is not impossible.”

PSL 2021 began on February 20 and was set to conclude on March 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.