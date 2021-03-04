Thursday, March 4, 2021  | 19 Rajab, 1442
PSL 2021: Three more players tested positive for coronavirus

PCB confirms development on Thursday

Posted: Mar 4, 2021
Posted: Mar 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that three more players have been tested positive for coronavirus.

The development was verified by the board in a press release on Thursday morning.

“PCB has confirmed three more players from two different teams have tested positive for Covid-19 and they will now self-isolate for 10 days,” read the statement. “The three players were not part of the sides that featured in Wednesday’s PSL 2021’s double-header, and had been tested in the afternoon after showing symptoms.”

The statement further revealed that the board will host a virtual meeting later on Thursday with all the stakeholders to lay out a plan for the rest of the competition.

“The PSL 6 organising committee will hold a virtual meeting with the team owners and management later on Thursday, following which a further update will be provided.”

After the development, a total of six players and one staff member taking part in the PSL 2021 are currently going through 10-day quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

