PSL 2021: Three more players tested positive for coronavirus

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that three more players have been tested positive for coronavirus.

The development was verified by the board in a press release on Thursday morning.

“PCB has confirmed three more players from two different teams have tested positive for Covid-19 and they will now self-isolate for 10 days,” read the statement. “The three players were not part of the sides that featured in Wednesday’s PSL 2021’s double-header, and had been tested in the afternoon after showing symptoms.”

The statement further revealed that the board will host a virtual meeting later on Thursday with all the stakeholders to lay out a plan for the rest of the competition.

“The PSL 6 organising committee will hold a virtual meeting with the team owners and management later on Thursday, following which a further update will be provided.”

After the development, a total of six players and one staff member taking part in the PSL 2021 are currently going through 10-day quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.