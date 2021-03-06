PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators’ Dale Steyn eager for Pakistan return

South Africa’s veteran pacer Dale Steyn has expressed eagerness to return to the country for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely on Thursday after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Steyn, who was representing Quetta Gladiators in the competition, was quoted in a report by Cricket Pakistan where he expressed eagerness to return to Pakistan for the remaining matches of the PSL.

“Although, the competition is now postponed, I don’t want you guys to lose hope,” he said. “In this competition, we are just one win away from getting the ball rolling in terms of getting some momentum and winning, just like we did last night [against Multan].

“Hopefully when the competition resumes, we can get back on it and potentially make those finals. I think that is a big idea and the big plan. So stick with us and hopefully see you soon. Thank you for your support.”