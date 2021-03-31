Wednesday, March 31, 2021  | 16 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Cricket

PSL 2021 postponement: Fact-finding committee to submit report by Friday

Tournament halted midway after seven players, members tested coronavirus positive

Posted: Mar 31, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PSL 2021 postponement: Fact-finding committee to submit report by Friday

Photo Courtesy: PSL

The two-member fact-finding committee probing the reason which led to the postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will submit the report on Friday.

The development was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, the infectious disease experts Syed Faisal Mehmood and Salma Mohammad Abbas were due to submit the report by March 31.

However, the process has been delayed for two days and the report will be now submitted to the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani by the end of the ongoing week.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Only 14 matches out of the 34 scheduled have been possible in the competition which began on February 20, 2021.

