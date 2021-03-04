PSL 2021 postponed after seven coronavirus cases

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided on Thursday to postpone the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with immediate effect.

The decision was announced by the board in a press release.

“Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the PCB has decided to postpone the HBL PSL 6 with immediate effect,” said the statement. “The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition.”

The development took place after three more players tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday morning.

The press release further stated that the board is now focused on providing safe and secure passage to all the participants. “The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides.”

The tournament began on February 20 and was originally scheduled to be concluded on March 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Further developments will be confirmed by the PCB CEO Wasim Khan in a press release later.