Player selected for South Africa tour tests positive for coronavirus

One player selected in Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa tour has tested positive for coronavirus.

The development was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release on Wednesday.

“A total of 35 tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound Pakistan men’s national cricket team on Tuesday, 16 March,” said the statement. “All squad members have tested negative, except for one player.”

The statement also revealed that all the players and staff members who have tested negative for the pathogen will report at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, March 18, whereas the player who has tested positive will join the squad after producing two negative tests.

“Those who have tested negative will now assemble in Lahore on Thursday, 18 March, for the training camp, which will commence at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday,” said the statement. “The player who has tested positive will undergo a repeat test on Thursday at his residence. If he tests negative, only then he will be eligible to travel to Lahore where he will remain in isolation for two more days before being retested.”