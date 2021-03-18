PCB’s bio-secure bubble allowed outsiders, poolside weddings: Mohammad Amir

Karachi Kings’ pacer Mohammed Amir believes that the bio-secure bubble set up by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the Pakistan Super League 2021 was not effective.

The PCB had to postpone the sixth edition of the PSL after seven cases of coronavirus were reported in the competition.

Related: PCB, franchises discuss schedule for remaining PSL 2021 matches: reports

“Recently I played two leagues, Lanka League and T10 league. In Sri Lanka, the entire hotel where the teams were staying was in the bio-secure bubble. No outsiders were allowed, only players were there,” Amir told Cricket Pakistan in an exclusive interview.

“The [hotel] staffs were also not allowed to go home. As long as the tournament was going on, the hotel staffs were also in the bubble.”

Related: Player selected for South Africa tour tests positive for coronavirus

Amir said that in Sri Lanka, after every three days, the players’ rooms were cleaned and their COVID-19 tests were conducted.

He said that only one team was allowed inside the gym at a time and the second team had to wait 20 minutes after the first team has left so the gym could be sanitized.

“I observed here [during the PSL] that the players were not allowed to go out but outsiders were allowed [in the hotel],” he said

“There were wedding functions going on hotel’s poolside, dinners were held, so this can not be considered a bubble,” Amir added.

He said during the T10league, which was held in Dubai in January, the hotel staff who used to serve food to players or do their laundry were inside the bio-secure bubble.

“You could not go to any other floor except for the one you’re staying on,” he said.

Karachi Kings pacer said that in the PSL-6, the players and the hotel guests were using the same lift which separated by a wooden divider. “Covid won’t run away seeing a wooden divider,” Amir laughed. “You could see one another, talk. It was such a close proximately that you could catch anywhere,” Amir added.