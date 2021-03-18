Thursday, March 18, 2021  | 3 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

PCB’s bio-secure bubble allowed outsiders, poolside weddings: Mohammad Amir

PSL was postponed after seven coronavirus cases were reported

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PCB’s bio-secure bubble allowed outsiders, poolside weddings: Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir (R). Photo courtesy: twitter.com/KarachiKingsARY

Karachi Kings’ pacer Mohammed Amir believes that the bio-secure bubble set up by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the Pakistan Super League 2021 was not effective.

The PCB had to postpone the sixth edition of the PSL after seven cases of coronavirus were reported in the competition.

Related: PCB, franchises discuss schedule for remaining PSL 2021 matches: reports

“Recently I played two leagues, Lanka League and T10 league. In Sri Lanka, the entire hotel where the teams were staying was in the bio-secure bubble. No outsiders were allowed, only players were there,” Amir told Cricket Pakistan in an exclusive interview.

“The [hotel] staffs were also not allowed to go home. As long as the tournament was going on, the hotel staffs were also in the bubble.”

Related: Player selected for South Africa tour tests positive for coronavirus

Amir said that in Sri Lanka, after every three days, the players’ rooms were cleaned and their COVID-19 tests were conducted.

He said that only one team was allowed inside the gym at a time and the second team had to wait 20 minutes after the first team has left so the gym could be sanitized.

“I observed here [during the PSL] that the players were not allowed to go out but outsiders were allowed [in the hotel],” he said

“There were wedding functions going on hotel’s poolside, dinners were held, so this can not be considered a bubble,” Amir added.

He said during the T10league, which was held in Dubai in January, the hotel staff who used to serve food to players or do their laundry were inside the bio-secure bubble.

“You could not go to any other floor except for the one you’re staying on,” he said.

Karachi Kings pacer said that in the PSL-6, the players and the hotel guests were using the same lift which separated by a wooden divider. “Covid won’t run away seeing a wooden divider,” Amir laughed. “You could see one another, talk. It was such a close proximately that you could catch anywhere,” Amir added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mohammad Amir PSL
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
Mohammad Amir, PSL-6, PSL 2021, PSL postpone, PCB, Coronavirus, Covid-19,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Akhtar asks Babar to resign from Pakistan captaincy in protest
Akhtar asks Babar to resign from Pakistan captaincy in protest
Misbah-ul-Haq unhappy with Sharjeel Khan’s selection in Pakistan’s squad: reports
Misbah-ul-Haq unhappy with Sharjeel Khan’s selection in Pakistan’s squad: reports
Dhani, Arshad in Pakistan’s squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Dhani, Arshad in Pakistan’s squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Karachi to host remaining PSL 2021 matches in June
Karachi to host remaining PSL 2021 matches in June
Mohammad Wasim denies rumours of rift with Misbah-ul-Haq, Babar Azam
Mohammad Wasim denies rumours of rift with Misbah-ul-Haq, Babar Azam
Team selection controversy: Inzamam lashes out at chief selector, PCB
Team selection controversy: Inzamam lashes out at chief selector, PCB
Mohammad Wasim reveals reason behind Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz’s exclusion
Mohammad Wasim reveals reason behind Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz’s exclusion
PCB, franchises discuss schedule for remaining PSL 2021 matches: reports
PCB, franchises discuss schedule for remaining PSL 2021 matches: reports
Player selected for South Africa tour tests positive for coronavirus
Player selected for South Africa tour tests positive for coronavirus
Windies appoint new Test captain ahead of Sri Lanka series
Windies appoint new Test captain ahead of Sri Lanka series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.