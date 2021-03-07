PCB uninterested to host remaining PSL matches in UAE: reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly not keen on hosting the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in the United Arab Emirates.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely on Thursday after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Only 14 matches out of the 34 scheduled have been possible in the competition which began on February 20.

On Friday, Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal, while talking to Khaleej Times, suggested that the remaining matches of the competition should be organised in the UAE where the full edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was organised last year.

However, as per Cricket Pakistan, the PCB is not interested in hosting the remaining matches in the UAE.

The report stated that the decision to not move the tournament to the Middle Eastern country is based on the fact that it will increase the cost for the PCB significantly.