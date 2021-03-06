Saturday, March 6, 2021  | 21 Rajab, 1442
PCB to outsource bio-secure bubble arrangements: reports

Decision taken after PSL 2021 postponement

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly decided to hire a firm to ensure the safety of the players and staff members participating in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely on Thursday after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

As per The News, the PCB has decided to hire a firm to establish an air-tight bio-secure bubble for the remaining matches of the tournament.

The report also stated that the board is eager to complete the tournament in the next six months.

Only 14 matches out of the 34 scheduled have been possible in the competition which began on February 20.

The outbreak started after Islamabad United’s Fawad Ahmed tested positive for Covid-19, after which six more players tested in the space of the next five days.

