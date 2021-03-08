PCB headquarters shut down after official tested coronavirus positive: reports

The headquarters of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been reportedly shut down after an official tested positive for coronavirus.

As per Cricket Pakistan, a high-ranked executive has been tested positive for the pathogen and subsequently, the headquarters of the PCB which is based in Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been shut down for three days.

The report stated that the staff has been asked to work from home from March 8 to March 10, 2021.

The news will be a cause of concern for the top-tier management of the PCB who are already trying to recover from an untimely postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The cash-rich league’s sixth edition was postponed indefinitely on Thursday after seven positive cases of coronavirus amongst players and staff members participating in the event.

However, it was stated in the report that the unnamed high-ranked official was not present in Karachi during the PSL 2021.