PCB, franchises discuss schedule for remaining PSL 2021 matches: reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and franchises have reportedly discussed the possible schedule for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely on Thursday after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Only 14 matches out of the 34 scheduled have been possible in the competition which began on February 20.

As per Cricket Pakistan, the PCB and franchises have discussed in detail the possible schedule for the remaining matches.

The report stated that the board wants to conclude the tournament by June 20, 2021, in order to give the players some time to spend with their families before leaving for the tour of England.

It was also stated that franchises are concerned with the board’s proposal to organise doubleheaders from 1600 and 2100 hrs as will likely decrease the viewership and will also give teams less time to recover.

However, the board is of the view that holding the matches earlier will make it difficult for the players to play in hot and humid conditions.