HOME > Cricket

PCB evaluating three windows to host remaining PSL matches: reports

Tournament was postponed indefinitely after seven coronavirus cases

Posted: Mar 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
PCB evaluating three windows to host remaining PSL matches: reports

Photo Courtesy: PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly spotted three windows to host the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely on Thursday after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Only 14 matches out of the 34 scheduled have been possible in the competition which began on February 20.

As per Cricket Pakistan, in a meeting held on Friday, the PCB identified three possible windows to host the remaining 20 matches.

The identified windows are in May after the Pakistan cricket team return from Zimbabwe, in September just before the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup and in November—after the mega-event in India.

The report further stated that the remaining matches of the competition are likely to be organised on a double-header basis.

HOME  
 
 
