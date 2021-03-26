Pakistan team suffer injury blow ahead of South Africa ODIs

Pakistan’s uncapped middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel has been ruled out of the ODI series against South Africa.

Saud was selected in the Green Caps’ ODI squad for the very first time after consistent performances in the domestic circuit over the years.

However, as per a press release of the Pakistan Cricket Board issued late Thursday evening, the left-hander suffered a Grade-1 quadriceps tear in his left leg during Wednesday’s 50-over-a-side practice match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

He will be replaced by middle-order batsman Asif Ali who is already included in the Men-in-Green’s T20I squad for the series against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Asif has already represented Pakistan in 18 ODIs in his career where he has managed to score 361 runs at an average of just 27.76, which included three half-centuries.