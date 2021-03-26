Friday, March 26, 2021  | 11 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan team departs for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours

Men-in-Green will participate in ODI, T20I and Test series

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan team departs for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours

Photo Courtesy: PCB

The Pakistan cricket team departed for the tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe in a chartered plane on Friday morning.

The development was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board on their official Twitter account.

The Men-in-Green will first face Proteas in ODI and T20I series after which they will travel to Zimbabwe where they will participate in T20I and Test series.

The team will be led by star batsman Babar Azam whereas wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will be the vice-captain in Tests and all-rounder Shadab Khan will be the deputy in ODIs and T20Is.

Earlier on Thursday, all 35 members of the contingent tested negative for coronavirus in the final round of testing before their departure for the tours.

Cricket Pakistan South Africa zimbabwe
 
