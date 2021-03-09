Tuesday, March 9, 2021  | 24 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

New Zealand suffer huge loss ahead of Bangladesh ODIs

Skipper Williamson to miss series because of an elbow injury

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
New Zealand suffer huge loss ahead of Bangladesh ODIs

Photo: AFP

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss this month’s one-day international series against Bangladesh because of an elbow injury, the Black Caps said Tuesday.

The team’s medical manager Dayle Shackel said Williamson had a small tear in his left elbow that had been irritating him for months.

He said Williamson had attempted to manage the injury while still playing without success, forcing him to sit out the three-match Bangladesh ODI series, which begins on March 20.

“He now needs a period of rest and rehabilitation to get the injury right,” Shackel said in a statement.

Coach Gary Stead said the New Zealanders wanted Williamson’s injury dealt with before they contest the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final against India in June.

“We want to make sure we have Kane fit and firing for that,” Stead said.

“We will certainly miss his class and leadership in the upcoming Bangladesh series, but his omission will no doubt present an opportunity for someone else when the ODI squad is named.” The squad to face Bangladesh is due to be named on Thursday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bangladesh Cricket new zealand
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Samaa Breaking, Samaa Sports Islamabad United, PSL,2019, Pakistan Super League, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta,Gladiators, T20 Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib,Malik, Lahore Qalanders, Psl Song, Latest, Videos, psl 2021, karachi kings vs peshawar zalmi, psl 2021 song, psl 6, karachi kings song, peshawar zalmi song, wahab riaz vs babar azam
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
Is PCB moving PSL6 Lahore matches to Karachi?
Is PCB moving PSL6 Lahore matches to Karachi?
Watch: Kieron Pollard hits six sixes off hat-trick man Dananjaya
Watch: Kieron Pollard hits six sixes off hat-trick man Dananjaya
PSL 2021 postponed after seven coronavirus cases
PSL 2021 postponed after seven coronavirus cases
Qalandars’ COO reveals why PCB decided to postpone PSL 2021
Qalandars’ COO reveals why PCB decided to postpone PSL 2021
PCB evaluating three windows to host remaining PSL matches: reports
PCB evaluating three windows to host remaining PSL matches: reports
PSL 2021: Three more players test positive for coronavirus
PSL 2021: Three more players test positive for coronavirus
PCB uninterested to host remaining PSL matches in UAE: reports
PCB uninterested to host remaining PSL matches in UAE: reports
Despite three more Covid-19 cases, PSL 2021 to go ahead
Despite three more Covid-19 cases, PSL 2021 to go ahead
PCB to outsource bio-secure bubble arrangements: reports
PCB to outsource bio-secure bubble arrangements: reports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.