HOME > Cricket

Najam Sethi reveals why Pakistan perform better under foreign coach

Former PCB chairman believes former players have big egos

Posted: Mar 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 9, 2021
Najam Sethi reveals why Pakistan perform better under foreign coach

Photo: AFP

Former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi believes that a foreign coach is needed for the national team.

Under the 72-year-old’s chairmanship, the Pakistan cricket team had the services of Mickey Arthur who was let go after the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

After that, he was replaced by former captain Misbah-ul-Haq who has received criticism in the recent past over the team’s performances.

Sethi, while talking to SAMAA News, said that in his opinion, a foreign coach is more suitable for the national team as the ex-cricketers in the country have a lot of egos.

“Some people will agree, some will not as there are completely two different points of view exists in the Pakistan cricket regarding this,” he said. “The common perception is that foreign coaches are expensive, which is true, but in the recent past, the local coaches are also demanding similar kind of salaries. But I can tell you from my personal experience that our ex-cricketers should never become the head coach of the national team.

“They have a lot of egos. They believe that no one can say no to them and if a player does not agree with them then they get offended. This is just a part of our culture and that’s where the grouping starts. But foreign coaches never do that. They believe in merit.”

