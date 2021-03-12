Friday, March 12, 2021  | 27 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Mohammad Wasim reveals reason behind Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz’s exclusion

Duo not selected for any South Africa, Zimbabwe tour squads

Posted: Mar 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Mohammad Wasim reveals reason behind Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz’s exclusion

Photo: AFP

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim has revealed that the veteran duo of Wahab Riaz and Shoaib Malik is still in his plans despite them not being selected for any squads for the upcoming tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The contingent for T20I, ODI and Tests for the upcoming tours was announced on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The two major absentees were Wahab and Malik who once again could not cement their spots in the national team.

When asked why the duo have been ignored, Wasim said that currently, there are better options available.

“I have had discussions with both [Wahab Riaz and Shoaib Mali] and explained to them what we are expecting from them,” he said. “As you’ve seen that Wahab’s form off late has not been great and he has acknowledged it as well. I can tell you that he has been really working hard and we will see if things will improve in the near future.

“As far as Malik is concerned, I have discussed with him about his potential role. He has explained to me where he feels more comfortable in the batting order and I will continue to monitor his form. But as of now, I think there are better options available. But I can assure you they remain in our plans.”

Tell us what you think:

