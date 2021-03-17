Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
Mohammad Wasim denies rumours of rift with Misbah-ul-Haq, Babar Azam

Chief selectors says standard procedure was followed for team selection

Mohammad Wasim denies rumours of rift with Misbah-ul-Haq, Babar Azam

Photo: AFP

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim has rejected claims of a rift with the head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam.

Different media reports suggested that both coach and the captain are unhappy with the team selection for the upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Wasim, while talking to Geo News, said that he has heard about the rumours of a rift between the trio but there are no legitimate grounds for these speculations.

“I have been hearing about the same rumours [of rift] but I don’t believe there is any truth in this,” he said. “We have a standard procedure which was followed during the selection of the teams for the South Africa home series and it was similarly followed this time around as well.

“The selection committee had three meetings with the captain and the coach whereas there were separate meetings of the selectors as well. So I don’t really know where are these rumours coming from.”

The Men in Green are scheduled to face South Africa in three ODIs and four T20Is after which they will travel to Zimbabwe.

