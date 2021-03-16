Tuesday, March 16, 2021  | 1 Shaaban, 1442
Misbah-ul-Haq unhappy with Sharjeel Khan’s selection in Pakistan’s squad: reports

Opener included in T20I contingent for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours

Posted: Mar 16, 2021
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: PSL

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is reportedly unhappy with the selection of opening batsman Sharjeel Khan.

The left-hander has been included in Pakistan’s T20I squad for their upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe on the back of impressive performances for Karachi Kings during the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, as per Cricket Pakistan, Misbah has reservations about the selection of Sharjeel, who according to him is not fit to represent the national team.

During his days as the chief selector, the 46-year-old repeatedly expressed his opinion that the likes of the 31-year-old and Azam Khan must improve their fitness in order to secure their place in the national team.

Sharjeel has not represented the Men in Green since 2017 after he was banned for his role in the spot-fixing scandal during the second edition of the PSL.

The explosive left-hander has played 15 T20Is in his career where he has only managed to score 360 runs at an average of 24, which included two half-centuries.

