Friday, March 26, 2021  | 11 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq reveals objectives for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours

Men-in-Green are scheduled to play ODI, T20I and Test series

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: PCB

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq wants to test the bench strength in the upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Men in Green are scheduled to face Proteas in the three ODIs and four T20Is after which they will travel to Zimbabwe where they will face the home team in a Test series as well in the 20-over format.

Misbah, while talking to the media on Thursday in a virtual press conference, highlighted that the main objective of the upcoming tours is to give all the players chances so that the team for the next International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup can be formed.

“The T20I series on the upcoming tours will be very important,” he said. “Our objective is not only to win the series but to give all the players chances so they can show us their abilities at the highest level. Obviously winning matches will give us confidence which is very important but it is pivotal that we test our bench strength which will give us an idea as to the kind of team we can have for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.”

Talking about the performance of captain Babar Azam, the 46-year-old believe that the right-hander is improving ‘day by day’.

“We can see improvement in Babar’s captaincy,” Misbah said. “He [Babar] believes in leading from the front and setting examples for others which is a great thing. He performs all the time and then he demands a similar kind of effort from the others as well. I think the positive results we achieved in the home series against South Africa also helped him in getting the confidence in making bold moves on the field. His captaincy is improving day-by-day.”

Cricket Pakistan South Africa zimbabwe
 




