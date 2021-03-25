Misbah opens up on Imad’s exclusion from ODI, T20I squads

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has reiterated that veteran all-rounder Imad Wasim is in the team management’s plan despite being overlooked for the upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Karachi Kings captain was not selected in the ODI and T20I squads for the Men in Green’s forthcoming tours.

Misbah, while talking to the media in a virtual press conference on Thursday, said that Imad’s exclusion was based on the fact that the team management wants to give a longer run to all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz ahead of the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2021.

“I think [chief selector] Mohammad Wasim gave a very detailed answer as to why we did not select Imad Wasim for the upcoming tours,” he said. “The very obvious reason is the playing conditions where we [the team management] believe that there will be a need of just a single spinner in the playing XI who can control things in the middle overs.

“If we look at Imad’s overall effectiveness in white-ball cricket, he is really good with the new ball but I don’t think that looking at the conditions, we would want a spinner to open the bowling for us. Also, his form of late is a little questionable. We also want to see how well [Mohammad] Nawaz performs if given a long run before the ICC T20 World Cup since he had a really good domestic season. Imad remains in our plans as he is a very seasoned campaigner.”

The Men in Green are scheduled to face South Africa in three ODIs and four T20Is after which they will travel to Zimbabwe.