Babar, Nabi steer Kings to victory over Zalmi

Mohammad Nabi and Babar Azam’s outstanding batting performance helped Karachi Kings in securing a thumping six-wicket win against Peshawar Zalmi.

After winning the toss in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, Kings captain Imad Wasim won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Zalmi posted a competitive total of 188 for the loss of five wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Veteran all-rounder Ravi Bopara finished the innings with the top score of 58 off 40 balls with the help of six fours and one six.

For the home team, young Mohammad Ilyas and debutant Abbas Afridi managed to claim two wickets each.

In reply, Kings managed to chase down the target in the final over at the expense of four wickets.

Babar finished the innings with the top score of 77 not out off 47 balls, which included six fours and three sixes.

He was well supported by Nabi who smashed 67 off 35 balls with the help of eight fours and four sixes.

For the losing team, pacer Saqib Mahmood was the star performer as he claimed two wickets.

For his outstanding batting performance, Nabi was named player of the match.