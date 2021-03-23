Tuesday, March 23, 2021  | 8 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Latham powers New Zealand to ODI series triumph over Bangladesh

Black Caps register five-wicket win in second fixture

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ ICC

New Zealand secured a series-clinching five-wicket win in the second one-day international against Bangladesh in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Black Caps skipper Tom Latham hit an unbeaten 110 after being dropped twice with New Zealand chasing a challenging target of 272.

A much-improved Bangladesh made 271 for six after losing the toss and being put into bat, with captain Tamim Iqbal making 78 and Mohammad Mithun contributing an unbeaten 73 off 57 balls.

New Zealand reached the target after 48.2 overs, finishing on 275 for five to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

The last match of the series will be played on Friday in Wellington.

Bangladesh Cricket new zealand Tom Latham
 
RELATED STORIES

