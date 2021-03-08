Monday, March 8, 2021  | 23 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Klopp looking for ‘masterpiece’ to fix Liverpool’s woes

Reds suffered 1-0 defeat against relegation-battling Fulham at home

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Klopp looking for ‘masterpiece’ to fix Liverpool’s woes

Photo: AFP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it would take a “masterpiece” for him to figure out how to solve his side’s crisis after a sixth consecutive home defeat as relegation-threatened Fulham won 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

The English champions have collapsed from leading the Premier League at Christmas to looking increasingly likely to miss out on next season’s Champions League.

Liverpool are seventh in the table, four points adrift of the top four, and having played more games than all of their rivals for a Champions League place.

An injury crisis has played a major part, particularly in central defence with the talismanic Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip ruled out for the season.

However, Klopp is also now under the spotlight as his decision to make seven changes from Thursday’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea did little to aid his side’s confidence.

“We never had a momentum in the season,” said Klopp. “You can see it’s still in the boys. They still have it all but at the moment can’t show it. It would be a masterpiece to find out how we change that overnight.”

Liverpool’s best chance of a return to the Champions League may now be by winning that competition for the seventh time.

Klopp’s men travel to Budapest for the second leg of their last 16 tie against Leipzig on Wednesday, leading 2-0 from the first leg.

“To win football games,” said the German when quizzed what is now his priority for the season. “I don’t have to stand here and say we fight for this or that, we have enough to do fighting for three points.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Football fulham Jurgen Klopp liverpool
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
Is PCB moving PSL6 Lahore matches to Karachi?
Is PCB moving PSL6 Lahore matches to Karachi?
Watch: Kieron Pollard hits six sixes off hat-trick man Dananjaya
Watch: Kieron Pollard hits six sixes off hat-trick man Dananjaya
PSL 2021 postponed after seven coronavirus cases
PSL 2021 postponed after seven coronavirus cases
Qalandars’ COO reveals why PCB decided to postpone PSL 2021
Qalandars’ COO reveals why PCB decided to postpone PSL 2021
PSL 2021: Three more players test positive for coronavirus
PSL 2021: Three more players test positive for coronavirus
Despite three more Covid-19 cases, PSL 2021 to go ahead
Despite three more Covid-19 cases, PSL 2021 to go ahead
PCB to outsource bio-secure bubble arrangements: reports
PCB to outsource bio-secure bubble arrangements: reports
PCB uninterested to host remaining PSL matches in UAE: reports
PCB uninterested to host remaining PSL matches in UAE: reports
PCB evaluating three windows to host remaining PSL matches: reports
PCB evaluating three windows to host remaining PSL matches: reports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.