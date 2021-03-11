Karachi to host remaining PSL 2021 matches in June

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to host the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in Karachi in June later this year.

As per the PCB’s press release, all franchises unanimously agreed with the board over the decision to organise the matches in June.

“PCB and the franchises, the PSL Governing Council, are aiming to reschedule the remaining 20 PSL 6 matches in June 2021 in Karachi,” said the statement. “This was unanimously agreed by the six franchise owners and the PCB in a virtual meeting held on Thursday afternoon and after taking into consideration all factors relating to event organisation.”

Earlier, there were reports that five of the six franchises wanted to move the remaining matches of the competition to Lahore.

There were also reports that franchises were eager to conclude the competition before the national team’s proposed tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely on Thursday after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Only 14 matches out of the 34 scheduled have been possible in the competition which began on February 20.