Tuesday, March 9, 2021  | 24 Rajab, 1442
Cricket

Islamabad United’s Fawad Ahmed tests negative for Covid-19

Awaits second test result to fly out

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: https://twitter.com/IsbUnited

Islamabad United’s leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed has tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Australian cricketer said he would fly out if his second test also came negative.

Fawad said this on Twitter after 24 News HD reported that he had tested positive for the virus.

Related: Franchises want Lahore to host remaining PSL 2021 matches: reports

Last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board decided to postpone the 6th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The decision was made after seven Covid-19 cases were reported in the competition. Fawad was among them.

