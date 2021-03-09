Islamabad United’s Fawad Ahmed tests negative for Covid-19

Islamabad United’s leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed has tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Australian cricketer said he would fly out if his second test also came negative.

Tested negative yesterday ALHAMDULILLAH and waiting for another results now, if it’s negative again then I’m outta here InshaALLAH 👍🏽 — Fawad Ahmed (@bachaji23) March 9, 2021

Fawad said this on Twitter after 24 News HD reported that he had tested positive for the virus.

Last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board decided to postpone the 6th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The decision was made after seven Covid-19 cases were reported in the competition. Fawad was among them.