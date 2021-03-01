Monday, March 1, 2021  | 16 Rajab, 1442
Islamabad United’s Fawad Ahmed tested positive for coronavirus

Development was confirmed by United on their Twitter account

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Islamabad United’s Fawad Ahmed tested positive for coronavirus

Islamabad United's leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed has tested positive for coronavirus. The development was confirmed by the franchise on their Twitter account on Monday evening. One of our players, Fawad Ahmed tested positive for Covid and was immediately put in isolation 2 days ago. All other Islamabad United players & members have tested negative & have been cleared to play. We wish Fawad a speedy recovery.#Sherus are ready to roar tonight!! https://t.co/ry0l6L3akx— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) March 1, 2021 As per the PCB's press release earlier, Fawad was already in isolation after showing symptoms two days ago. The 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where Islamabad United was scheduled to face Quetta Gladiators, was postponed till Tuesday following the confirmation. The PCB confirmed that tests of all the players of both teams taken on Monday came back negative but the match is being postponed to give the teams ample amount of time to prepare.
