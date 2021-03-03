Wednesday, March 3, 2021  | 18 Rajab, 1442
Is PCB moving PSL6 Lahore matches to Karachi?

Four covid cases have been reported during the tournament

Posted: Mar 3, 2021
Posted: Mar 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Photo: Online

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in talks with all the stakeholders to move the remaining Lahore-leg Pakistan Super League 9PSL) to Karachi, Cricket Pakistan reported

The development comes after Islamabad United’s leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 1.

Related: Islamabad United’s Fawad Ahmed tests positive for coronavirus

ESPN Cricinfo reported that following Fawad Ahmed’s case, two foreign players and a member of the support staff also tested positive. The PCB has not revealed their identities

The board wants to make sure that the remaining matches are held in a safer environment. One of the options is to ramp up the bio-secure bubble in Karachi and move all the remaining matches to the National Stadium.

From March 10, PSL6 matches were supposed to be played in Lahore, including playoffs and the final.

