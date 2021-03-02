Iftikhar Ahmed reveals objectives for United in PSL 2021

Veteran all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed is hopeful that his team will lift the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 title.

Ahmed played for United in 2018 when the team clinched the title but then joined Karachi Kings and represented them in two seasons.

While talking to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in an interview, the 30-year-old revealed that performing against Kings in the ongoing PSL gave him a lot of confidence.

“As a professional, when you perform against any team, you get happy,” he said. “I was in Karachi Kings for three years, so when I did well against them, it helped boost my confidence. [But] it feels good [to join United.

“I have played before for Islamabad [United] and won a title with them in Karachi. The support staff and team management are very helpful. It was my wish to play for United again. I hope that Islamabad [United] will lift the trophy again [this year].”

His unbeaten 49 off 37 balls was key in chasing down a steep 197-run target on February 24.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s star batsman’s partnership of 92 runs with Hussain Talat staved off near-certain defeat.

“My role as a middle-order batsman is to take the game deep and finish it. So, I try to build the innings by scoring run-a-ball early on and then increase my scoring rate,” he said.

Ahmed says he receives criticism regularly and responds to it by using it as a driving force to improve himself.

“When I am criticized, I work harder,” he said. “I try to prove the critics wrong with my performances.”