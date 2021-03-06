Saturday, March 6, 2021  | 21 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

ICC keen on ‘learning’ from PSL 2021 postponement

Governing body wants to ensure players safety in T20 World Cup

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
ICC keen on ‘learning’ from PSL 2021 postponement

Photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has vowed to learn from the postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely on Thursday after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak started after Islamabad United’s Fawad Ahmed was tested positive for Covid-19, after which six more players tested in the space of the next five days.

ICC’s Chief Executive Manu Sawhney was quoted in a report by ESPNCricinfo where he emphasised making sure that things stay in control in tough circumstances.

“It is extremely important for everybody to realise that in the case of risk mitigation, it is not a linear curve,” he said. “For example, given a series which is a bilateral series, let’s say between two teams, versus let’s say a World Cup, which has 16 teams coming from 16 different countries into one country, the risks associated with that are exponentially larger and way different.

“And those are the complexities that all of us are right now are going through and understanding each day better than the day before as to what needs to be done. So, for us right now, learning from what is happening in the various [T20] leagues,”

The mega-event is scheduled to take place in India later this year.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cricket ICC Pakistan Super League (PSL) PSL 2021
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Islamabad united vs Peshawar zalmi, HBLPSL6, PSL6 IUvsPZ, IUvsPZ psl6,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Is PCB moving PSL6 Lahore matches to Karachi?
Is PCB moving PSL6 Lahore matches to Karachi?
Watch: Kieron Pollard hits six sixes off hat-trick man Dananjaya
Watch: Kieron Pollard hits six sixes off hat-trick man Dananjaya
PSL 2021 postponed after seven coronavirus cases
PSL 2021 postponed after seven coronavirus cases
Qalandars’ COO reveals why PCB decided to postpone PSL 2021
Qalandars’ COO reveals why PCB decided to postpone PSL 2021
PSL 2021: Three more players test positive for coronavirus
PSL 2021: Three more players test positive for coronavirus
After poor start, Du Plessis opens up on Gladiators chances
After poor start, Du Plessis opens up on Gladiators chances
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
Fakhar, Shaheen star as Qalandars down Kings in high-voltage contest
Fakhar, Shaheen star as Qalandars down Kings in high-voltage contest
Despite three more Covid-19 cases, PSL 2021 to go ahead
Despite three more Covid-19 cases, PSL 2021 to go ahead
Dale Steyn reveals reason behind preferring PSL over IPL
Dale Steyn reveals reason behind preferring PSL over IPL
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.