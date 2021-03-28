Harare to host all Zimbabwe, Pakistan fixtures

The schedule for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Zimbabwe has been announced on Sunday.

The Men-in-Green will face the home team in three T20Is and two Tests, starting from April 21 whereas the tour will be concluded on May 11.

Harare will host all five matches as per a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

While doing so, the Green Caps becomes the first side to visit Zimbabwe after the coronavirus outbreak.

Pakistan are currently in South Africa where they are scheduled to face the home team in three ODIs and four T20Is, starting from April 02 in Centurion.

Zimbabwe tour schedule:

21 April – 1st T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare

23 April – 2nd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare

25 April – 3rd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare

29 April-3May – 1st Test v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare

7-11 May – 2nd Test v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare