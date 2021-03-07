Sunday, March 7, 2021  | 22 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Guptill stars as New Zealand clinch T20I series against Australia

Hosts register seven-wicket win in match five

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Guptill stars as New Zealand clinch T20I series against Australia

Photo Courtesy: ICC/ Twitter

A century opening stand by Martin Guptill and Devon Conway saw New Zealand clinch their T20I series against Australia in Wellington on Sunday after the tourists faltered in the face of an experimental spin attack.

Set a target of 143 for victory in the fifth and final match, New Zealand claimed victory by seven wickets and took the series 3-2 with an emphatic 27 balls to spare.

After being comprehensively outplayed in games three and four when batting second, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson knew he had to be innovative to win the series after he lost the toss and was told to bowl first.

He put an emphasis on spin with his slow bowlers sending down 12 overs, the most for New Zealand in a Twenty20 match, and they took four of the eight wickets.

“We just wanted to put out a much-improved performance from the last two and it was great that we could show some signs of improvement,” Williamson said.

“Clearly, the slower bowlers on that wicket were a little bit trickier.”

Of the spin brigade, Ish Sodhi finished with 3-24 off his four overs, Hong Kong-born Mark Chapman, bowling for the first time for New Zealand, took 1-9 off two and Mitchell Santner conceded only 21 runs from his four.

Guptill, who had been out of form going into the series, silenced his critics with a masterful 71, including seven fours and four sixes, while Conway contributed 36 with the pair putting on 106 for the first wicket.

New Zealand stumbled slightly when Kane Williamson went the first ball but a Guptill single denied Riley Meredith the hat-trick.

Glenn Phillips blasted New Zealand home with five fours and two sixes to be unbeaten on 34.

Although a Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland forced the last three matches to be played on the same wicket in Wellington in the space of five days, Australian captain Aaron Finch said it was his side’s batting and not a worn pitch that cost the tourists.

“We probably weren’t aggressive enough with the bat, myself led that at the top,” he said.

“We didn’t get enough runs, we kept losing wickets at regular intervals. I thought (the pitch) played pretty well and Mitch Santner bowled beautifully with the new ball and didn’t allow us to get away to a flyer.”

Matthew Wade top-scored for the tourists with 44 while Finch contributed 36 and Marcus Stoinis made 24.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Cricket new zealand
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Samaa Breaking, Samaa Sports Islamabad United, PSL,2019, Pakistan Super League, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta,Gladiators, T20 Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib,Malik, Lahore Qalanders, Psl Song, Latest, Videos, psl 2021, karachi kings vs peshawar zalmi, psl 2021 song, psl 6, karachi kings song, peshawar zalmi song, wahab riaz vs babar azam
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
Is PCB moving PSL6 Lahore matches to Karachi?
Is PCB moving PSL6 Lahore matches to Karachi?
Watch: Kieron Pollard hits six sixes off hat-trick man Dananjaya
Watch: Kieron Pollard hits six sixes off hat-trick man Dananjaya
PSL 2021 postponed after seven coronavirus cases
PSL 2021 postponed after seven coronavirus cases
Qalandars’ COO reveals why PCB decided to postpone PSL 2021
Qalandars’ COO reveals why PCB decided to postpone PSL 2021
PSL 2021: Three more players test positive for coronavirus
PSL 2021: Three more players test positive for coronavirus
After poor start, Du Plessis opens up on Gladiators chances
After poor start, Du Plessis opens up on Gladiators chances
Fakhar, Shaheen star as Qalandars down Kings in high-voltage contest
Fakhar, Shaheen star as Qalandars down Kings in high-voltage contest
Despite three more Covid-19 cases, PSL 2021 to go ahead
Despite three more Covid-19 cases, PSL 2021 to go ahead
PCB to outsource bio-secure bubble arrangements: reports
PCB to outsource bio-secure bubble arrangements: reports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.