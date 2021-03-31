Wednesday, March 31, 2021  | 16 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Faheem eager to continue ‘good form’ in South Africa ODIs

Pakistan will face Proteas in three-match series, starting from Friday

Posted: Mar 31, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Faheem eager to continue ‘good form’ in South Africa ODIs

Photo: AFP

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf is eager to continue his good form for Pakistan in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against South Africa.

The Men-in-Green are currently going through preparation in Johannesburg for the three-match 50-over series against the Proteas which will be followed by a four-match T20I series.

Faheem, in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, has revealed that the players have been working to adjust in the conditions before the start of the series.

“The facilities here are really good,” he said. “From the last three days, we’ve been practising really hard in all three departments to adjust to the conditions. My personal goal will be to continue the good form that I am and keep producing the kind of performances which will help the team.

“It doesn’t matter on which number I am batting or in which order I am being asked to bowl. My focus will be to give my 100 per cent for the team.”

Talking about the team’s chances against South Africa, the Islamabad United all-rounder showed a lot of optimism.

“As we know that away series is always a difficult one,” said Faheem. “Therefore, our main objective is to play good cricket and finish the series on a high.”

The first ODI will be played on Friday at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium

