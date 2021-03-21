Sunday, March 21, 2021  | 6 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Football

FA Cup: Guardiola hails ‘incredible victory’ as City down Everton

Citizens cement semi-finals berth with 2-0 win on Saturday

Posted: Mar 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
FA Cup: Guardiola hails ‘incredible victory’ as City down Everton

Photo Courtesy: Manchester City/ Twitter

Manchester City’s quest for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies remains intact after seeing off Everton 2-0 to reach the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday as Southampton also booked their place in the last four.

City were far from their flowing best at Goodison Park, but goals in the final six minutes from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne booked City’s place in the semi-finals for the fourth time in five seasons.

Pep Guardiola described the clash as the toughest his side have had since November as they recorded a 25th win in 26 matches in all competitions.

“It was the toughest game since the last international break we had. We have been incredible in terms of results and performances (over that period),” said Guardiola. “Tonight was so difficult, they have experienced players behind the ball with two up for the counter-attack. It was incredible commitment from my players. An incredible victory.”

City won the domestic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup for the first time in English football history two seasons ago and are firm favourites to repeat that feat.

Guardiola’s men are 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League, face struggling Tottenham in the League Cup final next month and were drawn against Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Friday.

Oleksandr Zinchenko cleared Everton defender Yerry Mina’s header off the line with the best effort either side mustered before half-time.

Joao Virginia started in goal for The Toffees for just the second time due to injuries to regular goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Robin Olsen.

However, the 21-year-old Portuguese stopper produced a brilliant save early in the second-half to prevent Raheem Sterling from converting Fernandinho’s pinpoint low cross.

Guardiola was forced to introduce Riyad Mahrez and De Bruyne off the bench in the final quarter.

But it was Aymeric Laporte who opened Everton up as he broke forward from centre-back before Virginia brilliantly turned the Frenchman’s initial effort onto the crossbar.

Gundogan was following up, though, to head into an empty net and end the resistance from Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

De Bruyne then wrapped up the tie with a thundering finish in stoppage time as Everton appealed in vain for a high boot by Mahrez on Mina.

everton FA Cup Football Manchester City Pep Guardiola
 
HOME  
 
 
