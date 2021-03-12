Friday, March 12, 2021  | 27 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Dhani, Arshad in Pakistan’s squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours

Contingent for T20I, ODI and Test series announced on Friday

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Dhani, Arshad in Pakistan’s squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Young pacers Shahnawaz Dhani and Arshad Iqbal have been included in Pakistan’s squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The squad was announced on Friday by chief selector Mohammad Wasim at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

For the T20I and ODI squads, explosive opening batsman Sharjeel Khan, Arshad and young pacer Muhammad Wasim have been included whereas the likes of Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar and Zahid Mahmood have missed out.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has also been included in the squad after missing out for the series against South Africa after failing to join the bio-secure bubble in time.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who is a regular feature in the five-day format for the national team, will miss the tour as he continues to recover from an injury.

In his place, leg-spinner Zahid, who missed out on a spot in the T20I squad after the arrival of all-rounder Shadab Khan, has been included.

Dhani, who had a really impressive outing for Multan Sultans during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, has also been selected for the Test series against Zimbabwe.

T20I squad for South Africa and Zimbabwe tours:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Wasim Jr., Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir

ODI squad for South Africa and Zimbabwe tours:

Babar Azam (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Wasim Jr., Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir

Test squad for Zimbabwe tour:

Babar Azam (captain), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan

Arshad Iqbal Cricket Pakistan Shahnawaz Dhani South Africa zimbabwe
 
