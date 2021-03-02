Tuesday, March 2, 2021  | 17 Rajab, 1442
Cricket

Despite three more Covid-19 cases, PSL 2021 to go ahead

Development confirmed by the PCB on Tuesday

Posted: Mar 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Despite three more Covid-19 cases, PSL 2021 to go ahead

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Three more individuals taking part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been tested positive for coronavirus.

The development was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s Director Media and Communications Sami ul Hasan on Wednesday.

“We’ve conducted 244 PCR tests yesterday and three individuals, which included two foreign players and a local support staff have been tested positive for coronavirus,” he said. “These three individuals along with Fawad Ahmed, who was tested positive for the pathogen yesterday, will undergo 10-day isolation before they will be allowed to rejoin the squad.”

Sami further confirmed that the tournament and especially the match on Tuesday between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will go ahead as per plan.

“I can confirm that the tournament will go ahead as per schedule,” he said. “I can also confirm that the match between United and Gladiators will take place at 1900 hrs in the evening today.”

Sami also confirmed that the arrangements in order to keep the players and support staff have been fool-proofed.

“All we need to understand is that even though we have some positive cases, it doesn’t mean that the bubble is not effective,” he said. “You can look at what happened in different sporting events likes NFL, NHL, Formula 1, Premier League and so on. There were positive cases there as well but that doesn’t mean their arrangements are not fool-proofed.”

Sami further confirmed that one of the three individuals who tested positive for coronavirus belongs to Islamabad United whereas two are from other franchises.

