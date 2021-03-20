Saturday, March 20, 2021  | 5 Shaaban, 1442
Despite fitness concerns, Babar Azam backs ‘matchwinner’ Sharjeel Khan

Left-hander selected for South Africa tour

Posted: Mar 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Despite fitness concerns, Babar Azam backs ‘matchwinner’ Sharjeel Khan

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Pakistan captain Babar Azam believes that top-order batsman Sharjeel Khan is a match-winner despite concerns about his fitness.

The left-hander has been selected in T20I squad for the upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Different media reports suggested that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is unhappy with the selection of Sharjeel, who according to him is overweight.

Babar, while talking to the media on Friday in a virtual press conference, accepted that there are concerns about the left-handers fitness.

“I know that he [Sharjeel] has fitness issues,” said Babar. “I have played alongside him in the PSL for Karachi Kings and I can tell you that the way he is hitting the ball, he has the ability to turn the game upside down in a matter of few overs any day. It was his aggressive batting which eased the pressure on me sometimes as well.

“I wouldn’t say his fitness is bad because he is coming after playing a full domestic season but it needs to improve and we are working on that. However, he will not become fit like Shadab Khan overnight. What we should not forget is that he is a matchwinner.”

The Men in Green are scheduled to face South Africa in three ODIs and four T20Is after which they will travel to Zimbabwe.

Babar Azam Cricket Pakistan SHARJEEL KHAN South Africa
 
