Tuesday, March 2, 2021  | 17 Rajab, 1442
Dale Steyn reveals reason behind preferring PSL over IPL

Gladiators pacer remains hopeful of team’s comeback after three defeats

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Dale Steyn reveals reason behind preferring PSL over IPL

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Veteran pacer Dale Steyn has revealed that he preferred playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 over Indian Premier League (IPL) because cricket is the focal point in the competition.

The right-arm pace ace is representing Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing edition of Pakistan’s cash-rich T20 league.

Steyn, while talking to Cricket Pakistan, made those remarks where he said that he prefers playing in competitions like PSL and Lanka Premier League because the focal point is cricket compared to IPL where all the discussion revolves around who is earning more money.

“I found that playing in these other leagues was slightly more rewarding as a player,” said Steyn. “I think when you go to IPL, there are such big squads and so many big names and so much emphasis on maybe the amount of money players earn and everything like that, so sometimes, somewhere down the line, cricket gets forgotten. When you come to like a PSL or the Sri Lankan Premier League, for that matter, there is an importance on the cricket.

I have only been here for a couple of days and I have had people in and out of my room, just wanting to know about where I have played and how I went about it. Whereas, when I go to something like the IPL that gets forgotten and the main topic is how much money did you go for in this IPL? That’s just me being brutally honest. I wanted to stay away from that and really put more emphasis on playing and bringing good vibes to good cricket teams and tournaments I feel are worth it.”

Gladiators are currently placed on the bottom of the league table after failing to win in any of the three matches played.

However, Steyn remains hopeful that the team is good enough to make a comeback in the competition.

“I’m not too perturbed,” he said. “But it would have been nice to get over the line against Peshawar Zalmi. Played three, won one would have been really good for us. Hopefully, we can make a comeback in the upcoming games.”

