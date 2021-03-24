Cricket can improve relationship between Pakistan, India: Shahid Afridi

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi believes that the resumption of cricketing ties between Pakistan and India is ‘very important’.

India have repeatedly refused to play against Pakistan in any bilateral series since January 2013 because of heightened political tensions.

However, both teams have regularly faced off in the International Cricket Council (ICC) events.

Afridi, while talking to the media personnel on Tuesday as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, once again raised voice in favour of the Pakistan-India bilateral series and believes that such events can also help in improving the relationship between both countries.

“Cricket between Pakistan and India is very important,” he said. “Sports should be kept away from politics. Relations between the two countries can improve because of cricket. I have said this before as well, Indian cricketers enjoy coming to Pakistan. You can improve relationships through sports but if you don’t want to improve them then they will remain the same way.”