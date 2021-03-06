Saturday, March 6, 2021  | 21 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

City’s Guardiola ready for ‘difficult’ Manchester derby

Manchester-based clubs faceoff on Sunday

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
City’s Guardiola ready for ‘difficult’ Manchester derby

Photo: AFP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Manchester United will be “difficult” opponents despite a huge gulf in form between the two sides ahead of Sunday’s derby.

City are on a run of 21 successive wins in all competitions—a record for an English top-flight team.

They are top of the Premier League table, 14 points clear of second-placed United, who have won just one out of their past five league matches and are struggling to score goals.

But the City boss said he was wary of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, who are unbeaten away from home in the league for more than a year.

“I know how difficult United are,” he said on Friday. “Every year they get better from the previous season. They (have gone) more than one year not losing away and they have good results at the Etihad. “We have the good opportunity to increase the distance. We spoke in training about what we have to do to beat them.”

Guardiola has been impressed by the hunger of his players, who are red-hot favourites to win a third Premier League title in four seasons.

“It comes from themselves,” said the Catalan. “It comes from inside, try to win. The smell when we win is so beautiful but, when we lose, the perspective will be calm. Today we trained incredibly well, tomorrow will be the same. I had incredibly hungry teams in my career in Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

“To do what we have done in these four years, still winning, to be there at the end, these guys have something special like in Barcelona and Bayern Munich.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Football Manchester City Manchester United Pep Guardiola
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Is PCB moving PSL6 Lahore matches to Karachi?
Is PCB moving PSL6 Lahore matches to Karachi?
Watch: Kieron Pollard hits six sixes off hat-trick man Dananjaya
Watch: Kieron Pollard hits six sixes off hat-trick man Dananjaya
PSL 2021 postponed after seven coronavirus cases
PSL 2021 postponed after seven coronavirus cases
Qalandars’ COO reveals why PCB decided to postpone PSL 2021
Qalandars’ COO reveals why PCB decided to postpone PSL 2021
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
PSL 2021: Three more players test positive for coronavirus
PSL 2021: Three more players test positive for coronavirus
After poor start, Du Plessis opens up on Gladiators chances
After poor start, Du Plessis opens up on Gladiators chances
Fakhar, Shaheen star as Qalandars down Kings in high-voltage contest
Fakhar, Shaheen star as Qalandars down Kings in high-voltage contest
Despite three more Covid-19 cases, PSL 2021 to go ahead
Despite three more Covid-19 cases, PSL 2021 to go ahead
PCB to outsource bio-secure bubble arrangements: reports
PCB to outsource bio-secure bubble arrangements: reports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.