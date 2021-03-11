Thursday, March 11, 2021  | 26 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Champions League: Klopp hails ‘outstanding’ Liverpool after cementing quarter-finals berth

Regs secured 4-0 aggregate win over RB Leipzig

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Champions League: Klopp hails ‘outstanding’ Liverpool after cementing quarter-finals berth

Photo Courtesy: Liverpool/ Twitter

Liverpool eased past RB Leipzig into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 win in Budapest Wednesday that coach Jurgen Klopp said helps his side put their Premier League woes to one side. 

Repeating their rapid-fire double act from the first leg, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane again struck within four second-half minutes to give the Reds a 4-0 aggregate win and keep alive Liverpool’s hopes of rescuing their miserable domestic season with European glory.

After six successive defeats at Anfield and dropping to eighth place in the Premier League, Klopp’s men looked relieved to be away from home, with the second leg also played in the Hungarian capital due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

“They were outstanding. We had to switch off the Premier League stuff to get here and to try. To give it a proper try,” Klopp told BT Sport. “The boys really enjoyed themselves tonight which is important.”

Star forward Mohamed Salah, talking after the match, highlighted the significance of the result.

“It is a big result for us,” said Salah. “We lost a few games in the Premier League, the team is not in the best shape but we want to fight in the Champions League. It’s been tough in the Premier League, everybody can see that. The last couple of years we were winning, we were flying. This year we had a couple of injuries so we were unlucky, we are trying to fix that but it is hard.”

While the Reds showed attacking intent from the off, they squandered a string of chances throughout the first half.

“First-half we created massive chances and didn’t score which is a thing we have in 2021,” said Klopp.

champions league Football liverpool RB Leipzig
 
Tell us what you think:

