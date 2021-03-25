Celebrating 1992 World Cup triumph: Ramiz hails Imran’s leadership

Former opening batsman and now renowned commentator Ramiz Raja believes that Imran Khan’s leadership was the most important factor in Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup victory.

The Men in Green secured their maiden and till now their only 50-over World Cup triumph 29 years ago in Australia by beating favourites England in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ramiz, who was a part of the team and played some important knocks as the opener during the competition, highlights the role of Imran’s leadership in securing a memorable victory.

“1992 World Cup triumph remains the most amazing moment in the history of sports in Pakistan,” he said in a video posted on social media on Thursday. “That victory gives us an opportunity to learn a lot. We learnt from our mistakes and fought till the very end. Our team was not full of superstars but our motive was to help [Imran] in building the cancer hospital.

“Imran’s leadership was the pivotal factor in our victory. He turned minnows into world champions by leading from the front. He came out to bat at number three in the semis and the final and contributed significantly in the team’s cause.”