Babar Azam opens up on rift rumours with Mohammad Wasim

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has refuted reports of a rift with chief selector Mohammad Wasim over the team selection.

Different media reports in the recent past suggested that the captain and head coach are unhappy with the teams selected for the tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Babar, while talking to the media in a virtual press conference on Friday, said that he has 110% confidence in the teams announced last Friday.

“I know that there have been rumours that there is a rift between the captain, coach and chief selector,” he said. “All I can say about those rumours is that whatever discussed inside a room, should never have come out. I think it’s natural to have a difference of opinion about things amongst different individuals. Healthy debate is always a positive sign.

“I fully understand the protocol of the team selection and let me clear this once again that this is not my team, this is our team. I welcome the new players selected for the tours and I have 110% confident in the team selected for the upcoming tours.”

The Men in Green are scheduled to face South Africa in three ODIs and four T20Is after which they will travel to Zimbabwe.