Babar Azam only Pakistani among ICC’s top 30 Test players

The International Cricket Council announced on Wednesday its Men’s Test rankings.

Rankings for the batsmen remained largely unchanged as top six slots were unmoved. The only notable entry in the list is of India’s Rishabh Pant, who jumped seven spots to his career-best ranking.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson maintained his dominance as top batsman. Babar Azam is the only Pakistani on the list at number 6.

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant are both at No.7 in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for batting 👏



A big boost for Pant, who has achieved his career-best ranking! pic.twitter.com/96Jlu1p9Xp — ICC (@ICC) March 10, 2021

Australian pacer Pat Cummins is still leading the list of top Test bowlers. India’s Ravichandaran Ashwin jumped one spot to rank 2nd on the list.

Jason Holder, the West Indies captain, is the top all-rounder, according to the list.

No Pakistani made it to the list of top bowlers and all-rounders