HOME > Cricket

Babar Azam only Pakistani among ICC’s top 30 Test players

India’s Rishabh Pant jumps seven spots to his career-best

Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council announced on Wednesday its Men’s Test rankings.

Rankings for the batsmen remained largely unchanged as top six slots were unmoved. The only notable entry in the list is of India’s Rishabh Pant, who jumped seven spots to his career-best ranking.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson maintained his dominance as top batsman. Babar Azam is the only Pakistani on the list at number 6.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins is still leading the list of top Test bowlers. India’s Ravichandaran Ashwin jumped one spot to rank 2nd on the list.

Jason Holder, the West Indies captain, is the top all-rounder, according to the list.  

No Pakistani made it to the list of top bowlers and all-rounders

