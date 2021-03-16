Akhtar asks Babar to resign from Pakistan captaincy in protest

Legendary fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has asked Pakistan captain Babar Azam to resign in protest if he is not consulted during the team’s selection for the upcoming tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim announced squads for T20Is, ODIs and Test matches on Friday for the tours starting in April.

Soon after, different media reports suggested that Babar is unhappy as his suggestions have been ignored in the team selection.

Akhtar, while talking to PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, has asked Babar to step down from the post in protest as not doing that will only make him ‘Sarfaraz Ahmed part two’.

“We are hearing that Babar Azam is calling [Pakistan Cricket Board] and saying that his suggestions have been ignored regarding squad selection,” he said. “If Babar Azam is so hurt and wants to become a brand, then he should resign right now and send a message that this can’t happen again. If he doesn’t do this, then he will become Sarfaraz Ahmed part two.”

The Men in Green are scheduled to face South Africa in three ODIs and four T20Is after which they will travel to Zimbabwe.